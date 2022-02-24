Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Camping World by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Camping World by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

