Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $54.73.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.
