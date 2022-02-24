Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $49,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $124,551,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $118,105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $92,612,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

