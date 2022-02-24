Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.65

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 7246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,844,000 after acquiring an additional 463,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2,597.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

