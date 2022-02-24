Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 23,837 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 292,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.