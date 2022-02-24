Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 23,837 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 292,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
