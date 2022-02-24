Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nestlé were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.