Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $1,245,794. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $386.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $291.60 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

