Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

