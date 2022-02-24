Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.03.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
