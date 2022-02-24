CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.37

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 5987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 112,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

