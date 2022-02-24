Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $16.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

CCL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 49,864,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,337,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

