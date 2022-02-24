Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 12,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,656. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $814.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carriage Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

