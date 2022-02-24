Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

