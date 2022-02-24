Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.50

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 44374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAS. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

