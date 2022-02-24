CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to announce $21.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. 3,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,904. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

