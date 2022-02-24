Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,453,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

