Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

EBR stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.