Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
EBR stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
