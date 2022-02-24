Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 60,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

