Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as low as C$4.58. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$158.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50.
Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.