CertiK (CTK) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,467,518 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

