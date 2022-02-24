Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $45.74 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.