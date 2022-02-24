Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $144.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

