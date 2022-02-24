Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

