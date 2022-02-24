Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 407,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

