Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

