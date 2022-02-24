Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $367.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

