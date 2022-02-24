Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,849,000 after purchasing an additional 849,912 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

