Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

