Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

