Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,404 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $194,063,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $107.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

