Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.