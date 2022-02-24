Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,520,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AWK opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

