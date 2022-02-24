Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

NYSE WM opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

