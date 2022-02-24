Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.46% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

