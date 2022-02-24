CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.80

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.80 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 31886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

