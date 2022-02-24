Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $333,527.40 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CRL opened at $283.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average of $384.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

