Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $333,527.40 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CRL opened at $283.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average of $384.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
