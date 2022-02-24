Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.25-$6.50 EPS.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $10.09 on Thursday, reaching $119.63. 12,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.