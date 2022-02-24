Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.