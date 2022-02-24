Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 359,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

