Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 216,273 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

