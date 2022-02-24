Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

FIS opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

