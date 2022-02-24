Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.20. 723,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,182. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 762.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.69 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.22.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.09.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.