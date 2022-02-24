ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,220. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

