Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 98,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

