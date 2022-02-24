Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 766 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $308.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.95 and its 200-day moving average is $363.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

