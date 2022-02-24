Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 3M by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,593,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,156,000 after buying an additional 450,902 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.50. 3M has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

