Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $22.12 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $413.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.88. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.