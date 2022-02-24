Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

ICSH stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

