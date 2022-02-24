Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,363.0% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

