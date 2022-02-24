Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $112.67 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

