China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
CAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Greenridge Global boosted their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
