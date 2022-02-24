China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Greenridge Global boosted their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

